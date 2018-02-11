Letters

Las Vegas cab companies have to own their predicament

Robert Matusiewicz Las Vegas
February 10, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Jonathan Schwartz’s Feb. 4 commentary, “Local taxis at an unfair disadvantage”:

With all due respect to Mr. Schwartz, director of Yellow Checker Star Transportation, the taxi owners did this to themselves. Bottom line, they allowed long-hauling to go on by some — not all — drivers. I know, some were much worse than others. I know this because I worked for one of the worst.

So, Mr. Schwartz, you reap what you sow. We would not have even asked for Uber or Lyft if we didn’t have, in some cases, $60 cab rides from McCarran International Airport to the MGM.

