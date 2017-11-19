Las Vegas City Council erred in repealing pet ordinance

The council members who voted for the repeal should be required to spend hours at the Animal Foundation.

I was shocked that the City Council voted to repeal an ordinance that had not even had an opportunity to be implemented and would have stopped the pet stores from selling puppies from mills (“LV repeals pet shop rule,” Thursday Review-Journal). Undoing what was done two years because it impacted two stores, which had two years to revise their business plans and models? They did not prepare, and the council rescued them.

I hope that while city officials are planning their “committees” and “study groups” to address both the huge overpopulation of pets in the valley and the tens of thousands that are killed every year because of the failure to enforce spay and neuter laws, the council members who voted for the repeal will be required to spend hours at the Animal Foundation.

And while they are at it, perhaps they could learn about the rescues and what is seen on a daily basis because of their failures. Shame.