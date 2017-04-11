Las Vegas City Council in the palm of Republic Services

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Well, it’s confirmed: The majority of Las Vegas City Council members are in the pocket of Republic Services (“Republic gets extension,” Thursday Review Journal).

Instead of looking out for residential customers, businesses and the smaller trash/recycling companies, our esteemed City Council rejected competitive bidding for the lucrative Las Vegas trash market. Kudos to Lois Tarkanian and Ricki Barlow for voting “no.”

It’s disgusting and outrageous when elected politicos put campaign contributions above the best interests of their constituents. No wonder Donald Trump got elected.