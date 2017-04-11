ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
More in Letters
Letters

Las Vegas City Council in the palm of Republic Services

Greg Bourgeois Las Vegas
April 10, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Well, it’s confirmed: The majority of Las Vegas City Council members are in the pocket of Republic Services (“Republic gets extension,” Thursday Review Journal).

Instead of looking out for residential customers, businesses and the smaller trash/recycling companies, our esteemed City Council rejected competitive bidding for the lucrative Las Vegas trash market. Kudos to Lois Tarkanian and Ricki Barlow for voting “no.”

It’s disgusting and outrageous when elected politicos put campaign contributions above the best interests of their constituents. No wonder Donald Trump got elected.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like