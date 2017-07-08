Las Vegas, Clark County officials must do something about illegal fireworks

We have not been able to watch the fireworks display on the Strip for many years now as we must sit at home with our hose ready to protect what we have from all the illegal fireworks.

Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau

After reading the recent write-up in the Review-Journal about Metro buckling down on illegal fireworks and telling people to call 311 to report them, I laughed. Everyone knows it is useless to call 311 as no one ever answers.

We have not been able to watch the fireworks display on the Strip for many years now as we must sit at home with our hose ready to protect what we have from all the illegal fireworks. Each year, the fireworks are getting worse. This year they started long before dark and put on displays that rivaled the Strip. At 12:30 a.m. they were still going strong in our residential neighborhood.

This has gotten so out of control it is frightening. No one even bothers to clean up the mess they make. When are the county and city going to make illegal all fireworks except those done by the paid professionals.