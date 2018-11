Something needs to be done.

Why is it that the wholesale price of gasoline recently on the stock exchange was $1.68 per gallon, yet here in Las Vegas we’re paying around $3.34 a gallon or more at most of our gas stations?

Is this price gouging? It sure looks like it to me.

There is no excuse for these gasoline prices, and something should be done about them.