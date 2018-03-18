Las Vegas, Los Angeles should jointly fund a desalination plant

They both, seemingly, have unlimited resources to pump and divert water from other areas to meet their insatiable needs

Las Vegas and Los Angeles are both urban monsters swallowing any and all water they can acquire. They both, seemingly, have unlimited resources to pump and divert water from other areas to meet their insatiable needs for household use, industry, fountains, swimming pools, lawns, etc.

Los Angeles has numerous canals and aqueducts. Las Vegas has pipelines diverting water hundreds of miles.

With the Pacific Ocean lapping at the feet of Los Angeles, there couldn’t be a more logical water resource. Diverting water is not inexpensive. There will never be a less expensive time to pursue the building of a desalination plant in or near Los Angeles. If Nevada and California worked together, the costs, as well as the usable water, could be shared.

There is a fuel pipeline running from the LA area to Las Vegas. Why not put in a water line as well?