Las Vegas may never be the same

Bill Llewellyn Fernley
May 6, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The whole draw of Nevada’s casinos is the ambience and atmosphere. With the rules that will be imposed on their opening, it will not be the same. Half the slots closed, masks, seating at the shows and attractions … it’s all going to be gone. They expect people to come to the casinos when old Vegas is going to be a thing of the past?

In addition, the odds are going to be screwed to make up for the shutdown losses, so winning will be a thing of the past. Can you imagine trying to take your spouse to a show and not being able to sit next to her?

With these new rules, you will be able to go to any casino in the country and find the same thing you can in Vegas. What used to happen in Vegas is gone.

