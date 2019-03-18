Las Vegas police and prostitution records

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

In response to your Sunday story “How Las Vegas Metro Police kept sex trafficking records under wraps”: This issue angers many, especially those who are — or know others who are — victims of sex trafficking.

What other arguments has Metro made to prevent the public from viewing these records? Are there other circumstances that are not being communicated which might be crucial to why the public should not see these files? If so, why is it not being communicated to the public so that people might have a better understanding?

Is the department hiding something? If all the public wants to know is how local law enforcement is responding to sex trafficking and prostitution, why should that be kept a secret?