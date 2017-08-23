ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas sports books need to get creative with the NFL season

William Wagner Las Vegas
August 22, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

With the arrival of the NFL season and the quality of upstanding citizens the league employs, I see potential for the casino sports books to add a few new prop bets.

The Raiders streak of longest NFL franchise without a “known” arrest (3 years) is now history. How about which team will have the next arrest? Most arrests? Fewest arrests in 2017?

Here are a couple of potential over/unders. Will Raider Marshawn Lynch be able to string two sentences together without using an obscenity? How many players won’t stand for our national anthem?

There’s money to be made here.

 

