Las Vegas stadium committee should be more focused on parking

I do not understand the stadium committee moving forward when members have not put more thought into the fact that they have only 2,300 parking spaces. They keep placing the parking on the back burner. I guess it’s a different mentality when you are not spending your own money.

I have been to many stadiums in my lifetime, and parking garages just do not work when it comes to efficiency and tailgating. There are always a certain amount of buses that bring people, but fans mostly drive their own vehicles. Walking to the stadium from across the Strip is not feasible due to extreme heat, etc.

If the stadium is going to be built right, they need to acquire more adjacent space for vehicle parking.