Las Vegas Strip resort, parking fees are hurting tourism

News of the market research by Strip casino owners vindicating their outrageous charges for parking is predictable (Sunday Review-Journal). Pay consultants hundreds of thousands of dollars and — surprise!! — get the answer you are looking for.

The casino owners should have given the money to charity and instead spent a Monday morning at McCarran International Airport hanging around the gates. A few hours eavesdropping on cellphone calls would more accurately reveal what tourists really think.

Paying $30 for an a la carte order of fried chicken and a glass of tea for lunch, then getting whacked for $12 to park on top of it, is the last straw for many tourists. You can hear them telling their friends and families about it as they sit waiting for their return flight.