Las Vegas teachers rally for more money

(Amelia Pak-Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I have lived in Las Vegas since 1989, and the solution to classroom and teacher compensation issues has always been to “throw more money” at them. However, the problem still exists.

Many well-intended individuals attended an education rally on Saturday to protest for more funding for classrooms and teachers. Can someone explain to me how all the past dollars were spent on classroom teaching and teacher compensation, as these issues still persist? Could it be that fewer of our tax dollars earmarked for education are directly going to educating pupils in the classroom and are instead being spent elsewhere?

Perhaps we need an independent audit of how past education dollars have been allocated and spent by administrators. Then report the findings to the taxpayers.