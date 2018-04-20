Letters

Las Vegas water shortage must be a massive hoax

Jack Oliver Las Vegas
April 19, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I think the supposed water shortage in this area is a hoax. If it were real, there’d be a moratorium on swimming pools, new houses, office buildings, stadiums, etc. The Las Vegas Valley Water District would be paying people to take their pools out, just as it did to encourage homeowners to remove grass.

It would stop the flow of wasted water going down our streets every day. When I called the water company to complain about that, I was told they didn’t care, as the water ends up in the storm sewers. I wonder how much of this water is lost to evaporation due to the hot pavement.

In addition, district officials would investigate all those people with green lawns year-round to see if they’re complying with our watering regulations. We’re restricted from washing our cars, except in the mornings, during the summer, but I see it as a way of driving business to car washers. Evidence of this is all the new car wash businesses that have been built just in the past year.

No, I think the whole thing is just a pretext so that the water district can charge us more by using the old supply and demand strategy.

