Laughlin needs to cut loose from the county

To the editor:

In response to Margot Anderson’s May 17 letter, “Laughlin incorporation? A bad idea all around,” on the town’s incorporation vote next month: I have lived here 22 years and have seen first-hand the many reasons why Laughlin would benefit when incorporated.

Ms. Anderson says snowbirds do not benefit our community from April to November. I know of many units in our complex owned by snowbirds who pay taxes and HOA fees year-round, just as full-time residents do.

Our property values have been kept unnecessarily low by Clark County’s failure to approve permits for development in our immediate area. We are very near the Laughlin Marina Project, which lost literally millions of dollars over seven years awaiting county approval, which never came to pass. This project will have sealed bids opened soon by the bank that foreclosed on it. There is a reserve on the auction of only $5.5 million. What tax revenues have been lost over the years, and how much over the years to come?

A local doctor wanted to develop land for a medical office building and small retail or office buildings adjacent to our condo complex. He has abandoned his plans because of permitting problems with county officials and their unreasonable demands. They insisted that he paint the inside of our block wall adjacent to his property. It is already painted and not visible from his property. The shock is that he could build his entire proposed building across the river in Bullhead City for the cost of just the landscaping and off-site improvements demanded by the county. This building, like the marina, would add needed services and additional tax revenue.

Ms. Anderson states, “And we can see that our current government does not really serve the people.” Does she realize that this is the same “government” that she wants to keep? Is she making the assumption that any local replacement government would be equally incompetent?

There is no question that the only way we will ever get rid of the sweetheart arrangement between the county and the firefighters is to get rid of them both. It would be uninformed to assume that we cannot save money eliminating the outrageous contract now in effect with the firefighters. Our new city would not have to pay a 20 percent premium to have senior firefighters serve in Laughlin. We can have firefighters doing the same work for less money with absolutely no decrease in services.

We now pay the second highest property tax per $100 assessed value in Clark County. Why? The county personnel who now control Laughlin are not spending our money effectively, and we believe we can do better. We will not be “adding another layer of government.” We will be eliminating one 100 miles away and adding one locally.

As for the solar project, it will produce thousands of well-paying jobs, not just power. These people will need places to live, which will increase housing and encourage business to move into town.

Ms. Anderson doesn’t want Laughlin to become a “tourist-type community.” But it started out as a tourist community, with the casinos and the river, and it has remained that way ever since. That’s what encouraged most of us to move here.

Those of us who have lived here for years understand the problems because we are informed and involved in the community. My husband and I are retired and we do not plan on running for public office, so we don’t have any ax to grind. We need this incorporation.

Marianne McCall

Laughlin