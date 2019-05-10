Lawyers and the ‘ambulance chaser’ albatross

In response to Anthony L. Ashby’s Monday letter defending personal injury attorneys:

If it is indeed, and I quote, “impermissible for lawyers to solicit clients,” why am I blasted with the advertising of legal services offered each and every day on television? This advertising encourages accident victims to “speak to an attorney first” in order to guarantee your rights, etc. Perhaps not being first in line would do a lot to eliminate that “ambulance chaser” albatross.