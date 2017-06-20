Lawyers bear some responsibility for high health care costs

Everyone is concerned about the rising cost of health insurance, whether it is provided by employers or government. Well, every day we view commercials from lawyers suing Big Pharma. One lawyer, in his commercial, advises that the targeted pharmaceutical has a $650 million set aside due to lawsuits.

Am I saying this is only issue driving up costs? No, but it is one of the factors that most of us are unaware of. We need “loser pays” in the United States to stop the many frivolous lawsuits.

We also need to know the other factors causing these increases so they can be addressed. I believe no one should lose his or her residence due to illness. A countrywide high-risk pool could be established. We have 50 states, each a laboratory from which we can all learn how to better control costs.