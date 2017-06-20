ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

Lawyers bear some responsibility for high health care costs

Doug Manookian Las Vegas
June 19, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Everyone is concerned about the rising cost of health insurance, whether it is provided by employers or government. Well, every day we view commercials from lawyers suing Big Pharma. One lawyer, in his commercial, advises that the targeted pharmaceutical has a $650 million set aside due to lawsuits.

Am I saying this is only issue driving up costs? No, but it is one of the factors that most of us are unaware of. We need “loser pays” in the United States to stop the many frivolous lawsuits.

We also need to know the other factors causing these increases so they can be addressed. I believe no one should lose his or her residence due to illness. A countrywide high-risk pool could be established. We have 50 states, each a laboratory from which we can all learn how to better control costs.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like