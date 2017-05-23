Legal marijuana and the threat of civil forfeiture

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

I just don’t understand why current marijuana dispensaries profits are not allowed to be banked for fear of forfeiture.

Marijuana is classified as a Schedule 1 substance by the federal government, as are opioids and several other drugs that are available at your nearest pharmacy. The profit made from these narcotics can be banked with no fear of forfeiture.

I am not a pot smoker and I don’t work in the pot industry. But fair is fair and this is just wrong. Someone needs to wake up President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.