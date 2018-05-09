Legalized sports betting won’t harm Las Vegas casinos

How long have there been Indian casinos? People still come to Vegas.

The Las Vegas Strip. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

In his Saturday letter, Tim Todd worries how the legalization of sports betting will affect Las Vegas. How long have there been Indian casinos? People still come to Vegas.

Sports betting can be had just about everywhere now. Maybe some whales who bet $20,000 a sports event truly come to Vegas to bet sports. But the $500 bettor isn’t going to come for that reason alone.

Only two circumstances hurt our economy: the national overall economy and resort fees coupled with parking fees. People still come.

The Vegas Golden Knights draw 18,000 people 41 times a year. Even though I opposed the Raiders getting $750 million (much more including the land giveaway and roads), that stadium is going to draw 520,000 just for football.

Las Vegas is the paragon of entertainment. Legalized sports betting isn’t going to change what happens here much.