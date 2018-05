Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabbydeebee

I read the May 4 Review-Journal story, “Parallel routes OK’ed by Taxi Authority.” Translation: We just legalized long-hauling.

My advice for Las Vegas visitors: Take Uber or Lyft. But if you insist on a taxi, make sure you remind your driver that the freeway out of the airport is not a parallel route. It’s at least double the price.