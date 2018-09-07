Legalizing pot lounges and stopping impaired drivers

I am just wondering if the officials in favor of legalizing pot-smoking lounges have a plan to address potentially impaired drivers once those lounges start opening throughout our valley.

(AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

I am just wondering if the officials in favor of legalizing pot-smoking lounges have a plan to address potentially impaired drivers once those lounges start opening throughout our valley.

After all, patrons will eventually have to take to the road once they leave the establishments.

I’m all for bringing in more revenue to our local economy and accommodating tourists, but not at the expense of residents’ safety. Locals are the backbone of this community, and our well-being should be of paramount priority to our elected officials. Hopefully, we’ll see some evidence of that.