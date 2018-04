Len Jessup.

Me don’t know

I know very little about the UNLV/Len Jessup situation other than what I read in the press. So I don’t have an ax to grind in the matter. Upon reading Mr. Jessup’s statement in the Wednesday Review-Journal, however, I was struck by one aspect of it. Mr. Jessup included the phrase “as I and my staff continue to attempt to carry out our responsibilities.” The proper grammar is “my staff and I.”

This is from a university president? Wow.