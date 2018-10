Ask the four dentists if women never lie

Did I just read that, because the allegations were completely fabricated, the charges were dropped against four California dentists accused of raping a woman at a Strip hotel (Tuesday Review-Journal)? Someone must inform the district attorney and judge, because U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii stated men lie and women tell the truth.

I guess the Democrat has not heard of Tawana Brawley, Crystal Mangum (Duke lacrosse team accuser) or Hillary Clinton.