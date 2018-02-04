Let’s form a union to represent Nevada taxpayers

Creators.com

As I constantly and consistently read the editorials of the Review-Journal regarding the woeful accountability of taxpayer-funded entities — be it reflected in the housing issue for the mentally ill, the nonstop preposterous antics of the Clark County School District and the police officers and firefighters who constantly “game” the pension and compensation system — I have come to the conclusion that taxpayers require a unionized front that hits public-sector entities hard between the eyes.

Let’s fight fire with fire. Taxpayers should have an extremely powerful union that is wholly and solely for their own benefit. It’s time to take control and restore sanity and trust. Right now, both are lacking and everyone should be sick and tired of it.