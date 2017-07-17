Isn’t time to recognize what is right with the Affordable Care Act, leave that alone and concentrate instead on what is broken and fix some of those items? There are other things the Senate and House need to do to govern this country. President Obama said at the time that the ACA “is not perfect, but it is a start.” We are wasting too much time, putting too much effort into “repeal and replace” instead of “assess and repair.”
Let’s just fix what’s wrong with Obamacare and move on
July 16, 2017 - 9:00 pm