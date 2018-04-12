Let’s protect the majestic elephants and lions

Tell the Trump administration not to allow imports of body parts of elephants and lions into the United States.

El Digital de Albacete/María Guerrero via AP

The African elephant and lion populations have been declining over the years. They are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The Obama administration banned elephant trophies in 2014, and lion imports have not been allowed since January 2016. Now the Trump administration has lifted the ban, despite the alarming decline of the elephant. Removing a ban on trophy imports is a dangerous step backward in the effort to save these magnificent animals.

After public outcry, Donald Trump was leaning toward reconsidering his decision on elephants. There was no mention of lions, whose numbers are down 43 percent in two decades. But the administration finally decided to allow imports of body parts of elephants and lions into the United States.

The Trump administration should set a good example by showing reverence for the animals and keeping the ban in place.

These majestic, social animals are in crisis because of trophy hunters, poachers and land encroachment. They could be threatened with extinction. Please contact Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and let him know that the reversal of the ban on imports is unacceptable.

It is imperative that these animals be protected to ensure their precious presence remains forever.