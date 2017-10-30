Let’s remember the real purpose of the NFL anthem protests

Colin Kaepernick was kneeling to bring attention to the disrespect being shown by police to the black communities of our country. Let’s get back to that issue.

Everyone is letting President Donald Trump distract them as to the real reason the NFL players are kneeling during the national anthem. It has nothing to do with disrepecting the flag, the country or the American military.

The “Star Spangled Banner” was written Sept. 13, 1814, well before the end of slavery in America. So the words don’t exactly include African-Americans who were slaves at the time.

Colin Kaepernick was kneeling to bring attention to the disrespect being shown by police to the black communities of our country. Let’s get back to that issue. Mr. Trump needs to stick to “trying” to be president, unless he wants to address the issue of police brutality against African-Americans born in the United States of America.

If they want us to feel proud of America, give us the respect that goes with it. Some of us have already given life and limb for the “right.”