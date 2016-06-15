Let’s stop appeasing Islamic terrorists

It’s not working, is it? This policy of “appeasement” that has gripped the feckless Democratic Party to the point where they cannot even say “radical Islam.” This policy where we bend over backward to try to avoid saying or doing anything that the Islamic world will find even mildly offensive. This policy of continually turning the other cheek has resulted in the massacres in San Bernadino and Orlando — and we know darn well that another event will occur sooner than later.

And what will our reaction be to this latest slaughter? Another lecture from our “appeaser in chief” Barack Obama regarding this fallacy that this is not part of real Islam. News to the president: These people launching and inspiring these attacks control numerous countries and a caliphate the size of Indiana smack dab in the middle of the Middle East. They have great power, resources, reach and determination — and they have grown rapidly in the Obama petri dish of subservience and blustery, ivory tower talk over direct action.

It is time to stop the nonsense and employ some good, old-fashioned diligence and get to work destroying ISIS. Now!

Joseph Schillmoeller

Las Vegas

Right thing

The recent shootings and killings in Florida will be among many if we, as a nation, continue to ignore the problem and do not change our gun laws. Somewhere along the line we have lost common sense.

We should demand a license to carry any weapon. You must have a license to hunt, but it’s not necessary to have a license for a gun?

The police advise people to call when they see something suspicious. We all know, however, they will not do anything until a crime has been committed.

If we do not pass “common sense laws,” these actions will unfortunately continue. We need to stop listening to the NRA and do the right thing.

Michelle Bracey

Henderson

Another ho-hum

Chaos in Orlando is a wake up? Not in this life. This country is so divided and fragmented that this may occupy some thought for a day or two and then become just another ho-hum blip on the radar.

The GOP-led Congress has been so occupied with stopping President Obama that nothing else matters. The upcoming election involves two candidates who under normal times would not even be considered. One is interested only in becoming the first female in history to hold the office and the other is making a practice of insulting everyone just to stay in the headlines.

With more than 300 million people, this is the best we can do?

Donald Trump is now the top gun because he is talking to a people who are fed up with the federal government and believe him when he says the government is broken and must be fixed. The public know this — and before The Donald and Bernie came along, many had given up and just quit trying.

Hillary Clinton doesn’t know enough about security to understand the type of info that is a danger to national security, even though she had to become knowledgeable of the different classifications to get a national security clearance.

Gerry Phillips

North Las Vegas

It’s a war

In a Monday headline, “50 killed at guy club in worst US shooting,” you repeat a phrase most of the media have been using to describe the tragic event: “worst US shooting.” That claim needs a lot of qualifiers.

First thing I thought of was Quantrill’s Raid on Lawrence, Kansas, in 1863. More than 170 innocent civilians gunned down. Now, I know what you are going to say … that was war, this is different. Is it? Armed belligerents, fighting for their own cause against the U.S. government, shoot innocent civilians in an act of terror. What’s the difference?

If the Review-Journal does not think we are at war with violent, radical Islamic jihadism you are not reading your own editorials.

John M McGrail

Las Vegas