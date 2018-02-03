Let’s take a deep breath on Steve Wynn scandal

Steve Wynn. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

In my career in Las Vegas I was blessed to represent E. Parry Thomas of Valley Capital Corp. and Valley Bank of Nevada. Parry was Steve Wynn’s mentor. I can assure you that without Parry Thomas and Steve Wynn, the vibrant metropolis we live in today would not exist.

When Steve built The Mirage, the vast majority of financial gurus predicted disaster. A property this size will never make it Las Vegas, they opined. Take a drive down The Strip today, and the fallacy of these predictions is self-evident.

Including construction workers, purveyors and service providers, Steve Wynn created hundreds of thousands of jobs in Nevada, New Jersey and around the world.

I am not here to defend any inappropriate behavior that Mr. Wynn may have authored. But I am here to note that, in my case, if my peccadillos were exposed to the light, many would call for me to be ostracized. My experience in my 70 years on planet Earth tells me that this would also be the case for the vast majority of us human beings. As the Bard wrote long ago: “The evil that men do lives after them. The good is oft interred with their bones.”