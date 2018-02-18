Let’s take some of the border wall money and instead help secure our schools.

If the primary duty of government is to protect American citizens, then why are we not doing more to protect the innocent children?

Last week, we witnessed another school shooting. We all know that Congress has never been able to formulate legislation that can curb gun violence. But the fact that children, who must attend our public schools, seem to be increasingly confronted with gunfire should spur some effort to make things safer for them.

President Donald Trump and members of Congress are often quoted as saying the most important duty of government is to ensure the safety of our citizens. In an effort to do this, the president has decided that we must designate tens of billions of dollars toward southern border security. Often, crimes by illegal immigrants that have resulted in the deaths of Americans are purported to be evidence that we need to “build the wall.”

I’m not against better security that humanely prevents illegal immigration. However, if the primary duty of government is to protect American citizens, then why are we not doing more to protect the innocent children who must attend our public schools?

I’d like to see the president and the Congress devote some of the billions of dollars need to “build the wall” to all American school districts so they can re-evaluate the security situation in each of their schools. Some schools might need metal detectors. Some might need a single entry monitored by a security guard. I don’t have the answer, just a thought and a suggestion that doesn’t involve the Second Amendment.