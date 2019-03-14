Let’s try blind school discipline

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

In response to Victor Joecks’ recent column on school discipline reforms:

Granting leniency to students who attack teachers, no matter their skin color, is not the answer. This approach doesn’t help anyone, least of all the offending student. And giving special treatment to certain groups is not fair either. This is reverse discrimination.

If Assembly Education Committee Chairman Tyrone Thompson thinks there may be prejudice involved in discipline, there’s a better answer. How about setting up a “blind” disciplinary panel? Members would see only what occurred and how many times the student had been disciplined before. Then they would hand down the penalty. No name and no school would be mentioned. What could be fairer?