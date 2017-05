David Guzman Las Vegas Review-Journal @DavidGuzman1985

In response to your Friday story, “Driving slow in the left lane? This proposal is for you”: If I were in the left lane doing the speed limit, how could I get a ticket for going too slow in the left lane obeying the law? If the Legislature passes this bill, it will allow people to violate the law, which they already do. This law is a contradiction.

A bigger problem is all the people who think their office is on four wheels, texting and talking on the phone.