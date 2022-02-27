LETTER: $100 million is too much for a hiking trail
This project should inspire bipartisan opposition
So, with the population still reeling from the pandemic, unemployment, an embarrassingly disorganized unemployment system, exponential increases in rent charges, inflation continuing to rise, homeless numbers growing, education ratings tanking … “everything” out of whack: Nevada is spending $100 million on a hiking trail?
I guess this should be good news. This is one topic I believe could prove to be “bipartisan” in its unbelievably unimportance for the citizenry of Nevada.