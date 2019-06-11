In Wayne Allyn Root’s Review-Journal commentary of June 6 (“Trump’s work ethic will carry the day in 2020 election”), he stated: “Meanwhile, (President Donald) Trump stood on the stage at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony last week and shook the hands of all 900-plus graduates. What president ever did that?”

The answer to that is President Barack Obama in 2012 (www.usafa.af.mil, the United States Air Force Academy, “A total of 1,073 graduates crossed the stage and received their diplomas from President Barack Obama)” and in 2016 (www.kdvr.com, Fox 31 Denver, “‘Obama shook the hands and saluted all of the graduates after delivering his speech”).

It’s very likely other presidents have done similar, as well.