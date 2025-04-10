78°F
Letters

LETTER: Booker and ‘moral compasses’

Cory Booker. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Cory Booker. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Janice Hayes North Las Vegas
April 9, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated April 9, 2025 - 9:11 pm

It’s far from business as usual in this country. Throughout this land, Americans are beginning to understand and feel that elections really do have consequences. From veterans, to federal employees, senior citizens, the disabled, women, people of color and LBGTQ-plus, things are getting real, real fast. Jobs are being cut. Institutions, programs, services and achievements are being erased. Hate is being licensed while nerves are being frayed. History is under attack, and our Constitution is crumbling.

Meanwhile sweeping tariffs are hitting hard at the grocery store, gasoline station, car dealership and beyond. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.

That’s why I’m grateful for the moral fortitude and spiritual stamina exhibited by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. For 25 hours, Sen. Booker stood on business, the business of the American people. Warning of the crisis in our midst and speaking passionately on behalf of those who are being hurt, he refused to be muzzled. He said it’s not about the left or the right, but about wrong versus right.

In an America that seems to have lost its bearings, we need more moral compasses such as Sen. Booker to show us the way forward.

