LETTER: 99 cent store? Not any more
Thanks, Joe Biden.
Dave Gold, the founder of 99 Cents Only Stores, would be rolling over in his grave. This is no longer a store where you “Beat Inflation — Lowest Price Guaranteed,” according to the advertised mantra.
A 10-pound bag of potatoes was $1.99, Now it’s $5.99. Strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries were 99 cents. Now they’re $1.99 to $2.99. A head of cabbage was 99 cents. Now it’s $1.99. There are more examples of price increases like this that far exceed the 8 or 9 percent inflation we’re being told about.
These prices will be my gauge as to when inflation has abated. Until then no victory lap for the current administration.