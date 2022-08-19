89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: 99 cent store? Not any more

Roy Moffett Las Vegas
August 18, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House, Friday ...
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Washington. Biden is spending the weekend at Camp David in Maryland. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Dave Gold, the founder of 99 Cents Only Stores, would be rolling over in his grave. This is no longer a store where you “Beat Inflation — Lowest Price Guaranteed,” according to the advertised mantra.

A 10-pound bag of potatoes was $1.99, Now it’s $5.99. Strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries were 99 cents. Now they’re $1.99 to $2.99. A head of cabbage was 99 cents. Now it’s $1.99. There are more examples of price increases like this that far exceed the 8 or 9 percent inflation we’re being told about.

These prices will be my gauge as to when inflation has abated. Until then no victory lap for the current administration.

MOST READ
1
Man who drove Lambo 141 mph before hitting, killing moped rider sentenced
Man who drove Lambo 141 mph before hitting, killing moped rider sentenced
2
$20M steakhouse to open atop new Strip project
$20M steakhouse to open atop new Strip project
3
Raiders’ first phase of player cuts includes surprise at WR
Raiders’ first phase of player cuts includes surprise at WR
4
2 school bus drivers attacked, school district says
2 school bus drivers attacked, school district says
5
Parts of Henderson receive up to half an inch of rain
Parts of Henderson receive up to half an inch of rain
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Teacher salary issue a matter of debate
Robert S. Hirst Las Vegas

Members of the Clark County School District Board of Trustees defined the threshold for Las Vegas teaching competence when they decided you don’t even need a degree to fulfill that role.

FILE - In this March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building ...
LETTER: The IRS army gets bigger
Greg Scherr Las Vegas

If the IRS wants to collect tens of billions of dollars at essentially no cost, Congress should rewrite the laws.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles office at 2621 E. Sahara Ave. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 ...
LETTER: DMV goes all appointment
Mike Hansen Las Vegas

Yet agency websites aren’t clear when drivers can handle their business online.