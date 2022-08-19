LETTER: 99 cent store? Not any more

President Joe Biden waves as he walks to Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Washington. Biden is spending the weekend at Camp David in Maryland. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Dave Gold, the founder of 99 Cents Only Stores, would be rolling over in his grave. This is no longer a store where you “Beat Inflation — Lowest Price Guaranteed,” according to the advertised mantra.

A 10-pound bag of potatoes was $1.99, Now it’s $5.99. Strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries were 99 cents. Now they’re $1.99 to $2.99. A head of cabbage was 99 cents. Now it’s $1.99. There are more examples of price increases like this that far exceed the 8 or 9 percent inflation we’re being told about.

These prices will be my gauge as to when inflation has abated. Until then no victory lap for the current administration.