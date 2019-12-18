LETTER: A 10-month old Texas baby kept on life support

I am not alone in having sympathy for the parents of the 10-month old baby for whom continuance on life support is being debated in Texas (Dec. 11 Review-Journal). I cannot, however, have feelings for the Texas right-to-life organization fighting to have the baby kept on life support.

Presumably most members of this group feel life is sacred and that keeping this baby alive is doing the work of Christ. Undoubtedly, however, this Texas group is against the social implications of universal health care and its financial costs. This leads to conflict.

Ignoring the recommendation of doctors to remove life support, the group now fights to have society cover the costs of forever keeping alive a baby who will never be capable of awareness or thought. This, while not wanting to cover the costs of medical care for individuals capable of contributing to society.