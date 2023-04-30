82°F
Letters

LETTER: A bad report card

James J. Worman Henderson
April 29, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 

The April 19 article by Mary Hynes indicates that the American Lung Association gave air quality in Las Vegas a grade of “F,” partly due to wildfires and other climate events.

Other areas where Las Vegas deserves an “F” are K-12 education and water availability in the not too distant future. There is one area Las Vegas is awarded an “A,” which is best described as greed.

By controlling the population, we could solve some of the problems associated with the lower grades and make Las Vegas a more suitable living environment.

