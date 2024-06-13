LETTER: A balanced approach on the energy transition

We will never be free of fossil fuels. A balanced approach is needed. Politically doctrinaire positions on both sides won’t help us resolve the current problems.

In his June 7 column, “Heat wave your fault,” Victor Joecks continues to use faulty logic to defend his position on global warming. His biggest logical error is to state that because prior predictions were inaccurate, analysis of current situations should also be suspect. That the global increase in temperature is increasing in direct relationship to the increase in atmospheric CO2 seems to be irrelevant.

The claim that changes in solar output are responsible are discredited. Solar radiation has been decreasing for more than 50 years.

In addition, his prior expositions that because technologies have been problematic they therefore should be abandoned are counter productive. No one who really understands transitions claims that they will be without trials and tribulations. If so, we would all be walking because horses get sick and die. Fix Or Repair Daily was not just an acronym joke in the 50s, but often the truth.

