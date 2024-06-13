97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: A balanced approach on the energy transition

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las ...
LETTER: A selective view of the justice system
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Up, up and away
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Does school board member still live in her district?
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
LETTER: Waiting for the new generation of leaders
Neal Matzkin Henderson
June 12, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

In his June 7 column, “Heat wave your fault,” Victor Joecks continues to use faulty logic to defend his position on global warming. His biggest logical error is to state that because prior predictions were inaccurate, analysis of current situations should also be suspect. That the global increase in temperature is increasing in direct relationship to the increase in atmospheric CO2 seems to be irrelevant.

The claim that changes in solar output are responsible are discredited. Solar radiation has been decreasing for more than 50 years.

In addition, his prior expositions that because technologies have been problematic they therefore should be abandoned are counter productive. No one who really understands transitions claims that they will be without trials and tribulations. If so, we would all be walking because horses get sick and die. Fix Or Repair Daily was not just an acronym joke in the 50s, but often the truth.

We will never be free of fossil fuels. A balanced approach is needed. Politically doctrinaire positions on both sides won’t help us resolve the current problems.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Up, up and away
Al Garth Las Vegas

I contend that the gas produced by the City Council is worse than anything the common folk could ever think of.

LETTER: Jurors have an easy job in Hunter Biden case
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

The evidence is crystal clear, compelling and truthful — and there are self-incriminating comments made by Hunter himself. It is a slam dunk.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: On the Oakland A’s
Connie Melcher Henderson

What are we wasting our money on? There are myriad and better places here to use the money we will save.

(Southern Nevada Water Authority)
LETTER: Desalination, yes
George Farley Henderson

But, the only new pipelines needed would be from the desalination plants to the reservoirs or canals.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Technology will solve green energy problems
recommend 2
LETTER: Pawns for radical left-wing groups
recommend 3
LETTER: Business as usual at the Clark County School District
recommend 4
LETTER: Americans need a break from the rat race
recommend 5
LETTER: Trump leads Biden in Nevada?
recommend 6
LETTER: Here’s the real threat to democracy