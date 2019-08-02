96°F
Letters

LETTER: A better bargain the 99-cent shrimp cocktail at the Golden Gate.

Peter Haselhurst Las Vegas
August 1, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to the July 23 letter, “Shrimp memories,” by David Tulanian: Although the 99-cent shrimp cocktail served at the Golden Gate was indeed a good bargain, we would go down and get their 50-cent shrimp cocktail, which they served for years. Everyone cried the blues when they raised the price to 99 cents. And if you go back far enough, you’ll remember the 49-cent breakfast and 50-cent strawberry shortcake served at the Showboat.

Ah, the good old days.

