LETTER: A better way to collect tax dollars

Up until 1913, the federal government did just fine collecting excise taxes on domestic products and tariffs on foreign imports.

Up until 1913, the federal government did just fine collecting excise taxes on domestic products and tariffs on foreign imports. Using these revenue sources, the government built a trans continental railroad and expanded the nation from the Atlantic to the Pacific. The United States had already fought and won wars and was respected by countries around the world.

Unfortunately, while there was plenty of money to support the government, their was little to feed the greed and graft that the elected and appointed officials wanted. The income tax has been a spectacular success for turning government officials into multimillionaires.

President Donald Trump needs to understand what a wonderful thing the “fair tax” proposal is. It would not only fund the federal government, it would make it harder for officials to skim off the top. The income tax has been a failure. Just look at the $37 trillion and counting national debt.