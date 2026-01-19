LETTER: A better way to judge Las Vegas judges

The Monday Review-Journal included an excellent article about the sheriff putting drones around the city in an attempt to more quickly respond to emergencies. I am sure we can all agree that this is a good move — except, of course, the ACLU. I always expect them to question such good ideas.

Unfortunately, further into the paper are stories about serious crimes committed by criminals on probation. You must feel sorry for the Metropolitan Police Department officers who see the same criminals committing more crimes. Makes me think about the next time the paper wants to rate judges, How about asking Metro to rate them instead of lawyers?