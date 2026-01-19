48°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: A better way to judge Las Vegas judges

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Remembering those “days of infamy”
(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File)
LETTER: A new approach to homelessness
(Getty Images)
LETTER: The Nanny State run amok
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Lombardo and Goodman v. Newsom and Bass
Dennis Shinn Las Vegas
January 18, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

The Monday Review-Journal included an excellent article about the sheriff putting drones around the city in an attempt to more quickly respond to emergencies. I am sure we can all agree that this is a good move — except, of course, the ACLU. I always expect them to question such good ideas.

Unfortunately, further into the paper are stories about serious crimes committed by criminals on probation. You must feel sorry for the Metropolitan Police Department officers who see the same criminals committing more crimes. Makes me think about the next time the paper wants to rate judges, How about asking Metro to rate them instead of lawyers?

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File)
LETTER: A new approach to homelessness
Scott Turner Washington, D.C. The writer is U.S. secretary of housing and urban development.

President Trump is dumping failed Biden administration policies.

MORE STORIES