Letters

LETTER: A big raise at county headquarters

Darlene Nix Henderson
January 10, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
Updated January 11, 2024 - 6:35 pm
Clark County Assistant County Manager Kevin Schiller speaks at a press conference at the County Commission Chambers in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

I read in the Review-Journal that the Clark County manager was given a generous 9 percent salary increase after being on the job for one year. He also received a bonus of $15,000. It’s heartwarming to see how generous the powers-that-be at the city are with taxpayer money — otherwise known at other people’s money. Way to go. Oh, and I forgot to mention: Social Security recipients received a 3.2 percent increase this year.

A previous version of this letter inaccurately stated who received the raise.

