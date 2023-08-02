LETTER: A big welcome to Californians moving to Nevada

I moved to Nevada in 1995 because there was no work in California and taxes were high. The only thing I left behind was my politics.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I loved reading in your Thursday edition about all the Californians moving to this state and all the other places. I moved to Nevada in 1995 because there was no work in California and taxes were high. The only thing I left behind was my politics. I am now a Republican and will always vote that way.

I hope that every one of these new residents will leave their politics in California like I did. If you move here, you should do your research on every politician running for state and local offices. Remember why you left in the first place, and don’t vote the same way you did in California. We can all make Nevada a great place to live.