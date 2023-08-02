84°F
Letters

LETTER: A big welcome to Californians moving to Nevada

Verne Stewart Boulder City
August 1, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
I loved reading in your Thursday edition about all the Californians moving to this state and all the other places. I moved to Nevada in 1995 because there was no work in California and taxes were high. The only thing I left behind was my politics. I am now a Republican and will always vote that way.

I hope that every one of these new residents will leave their politics in California like I did. If you move here, you should do your research on every politician running for state and local offices. Remember why you left in the first place, and don’t vote the same way you did in California. We can all make Nevada a great place to live.

THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Navigating the Formula 215
Joel Christensen Las Vegas

When I saw the ticket prices for the F1 race, I was disappointed that they were too high for me. But then I realized that I did not have to be disappointed because I get to participate in the Formula 215.

LETTER: What happens after the Ukraine war
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

Billions are now being spent to kill and destroy. How many more billions are to be spent to rebuild? Who will pay?

Russ Wilson splashes water on his face from a fountain in New York, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. T ...
LETTER: A tale of two temperature records
P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas

While I would never accuse the Review-Journal of intentionally biased reporting, guess which one gets all the attention?

