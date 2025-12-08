LETTER: A billion here, a billion there …

I have so much trouble understanding the liberal point of view. The state of Minnesota has figured out how to steal more than $1 billion that was supposed to stop homelessness in the Somali population center. Looking back just a few years ago, we were informed that billions were simply lost during the COVID pandemic. After awhile, that adds up to a lot of real money adding to the money being spent on really stupid stuff. Would it really be so bad if our trusted elected and appointed officials guarded our tax dollars from being wasted or stolen?

This should not be a partisan issue.

There should never be an official retiring with millions of dollars gathered while in service, period. If that was the official policy, there would be no incentive to cheat. It would also ensure that citizens who want to help, could run for office and do good by the taxpayers.