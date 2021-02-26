47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: A bleak future under Joe Biden

Kenneth Braun Pahrump
February 25, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
President Joe Biden. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

President Joe Biden plans to allow 25,000 immigrants to enter the United states. Will they be vetted? No. Will they be tested for COVID? Maybe, but don’t count on it. How will Mr. Biden justify giving them the vaccine when there’s not enough for us?

Folks it’s all about putting America last.

There are not enough jobs for our citizens, but that doesn’t stop Mr. Biden. He put thousands of pipeline workers out of work without a thought of their families.

We had a president who put our interests first for four years, and we thrived. The next four years look bleak for America. Too bad those of us who didn’t vote for Mr. Biden have to suffer with those who did.

MOST READ
1
McCarran Airport name change backed by air traffic controllers
McCarran Airport name change backed by air traffic controllers
2
Investigation into Henderson city clerk’s office leads to resignations
Investigation into Henderson city clerk’s office leads to resignations
3
Neighbor beats woman to death in ‘unprovoked’ attack, police say
Neighbor beats woman to death in ‘unprovoked’ attack, police say
4
Carvana unveils 11-story car vending machine to Las Vegas
Carvana unveils 11-story car vending machine to Las Vegas
5
$185K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$185K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.