Letters

LETTER: A case of Ukraine fatigue

Bob Valentine Las Vegas
February 28, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks as he participates in a media conference with NA ...
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks as he participates in a media conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Of course the Ukraine “fatigue resolution” should be passed. This resolution — put forward by 10 House Republicans — would demand funds be cut off until an end game to the current Russian/Ukraine war is outlined.

This cash, armament and weapons outlay is a fool’s errand. We simply can’t afford to continue sending this aid down the Ukraine rathole. Ukraine is the most corrupt country in all of Europe, and there has been scant accountability of the funds to date.

President Joe Biden, in an address in April, stated that U.S. aid would “give pension and social support to the Ukrainian people so they have something in their pocket.” What? Our Social Security Trust Fund, which has been raided by both Democrats and Republicans throughout the decades, is projected to be bankrupt in 2032 and he is blowing money in Ukraine?

I support the “fatigue” resolution. But a much deeper dive must be taken to account for the more than one-tenth of a trillion that Congress has allocated for the puppet fraudster Zelenskyy.

