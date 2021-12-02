57°F
LETTER: A casino smoking ban would be a disaster for Las Vegas

Dave Mesker Las Vegas
December 1, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
In his Saturday letter, Frank R. DiNicola referenced an Associated Press article about the Navajo Nation banning indoor smoking. Being someone who never smoked in his life, I would tell him that Las Vegas is not the Navajo Nation.

I have lived here for more than 30 years, and I can remember the nonsmoking casino on the Strip. If you can remember it, you know where that went — and fast. If you think the casinos had a problem with COVID, try to ban smoking in the Strip casinos. This would turn Las Vegas into a ghost town.

The next time Mr. DiNicola goes onto a casino floor, he should look around and see who’s playing the machines.

