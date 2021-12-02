LETTER: A casino smoking ban would be a disaster for Las Vegas
Look who’s playing the machines.
In his Saturday letter, Frank R. DiNicola referenced an Associated Press article about the Navajo Nation banning indoor smoking. Being someone who never smoked in his life, I would tell him that Las Vegas is not the Navajo Nation.
I have lived here for more than 30 years, and I can remember the nonsmoking casino on the Strip. If you can remember it, you know where that went — and fast. If you think the casinos had a problem with COVID, try to ban smoking in the Strip casinos. This would turn Las Vegas into a ghost town.
The next time Mr. DiNicola goes onto a casino floor, he should look around and see who’s playing the machines.