LETTER: A challenge for the president
The question should not be: Is Joe Biden able to beat Donald Trump in November? The question should be: Will Joe Biden be up to leading this country for the next five years? Based on what we have seen, that is a real concern. I challenge Mr. Biden: Have a televised town meeting. No advanced questions provided. No teleprompters. Just the president and the public. This should go a long way to putting people’s concerns to rest.