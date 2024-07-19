95°F
Letters

LETTER: A challenge for the president

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bart Alexander Henderson
July 18, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

The question should not be: Is Joe Biden able to beat Donald Trump in November? The question should be: Will Joe Biden be up to leading this country for the next five years? Based on what we have seen, that is a real concern. I challenge Mr. Biden: Have a televised town meeting. No advanced questions provided. No teleprompters. Just the president and the public. This should go a long way to putting people’s concerns to rest.

Tick Segerblom (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
