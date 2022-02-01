LETTER: A chance for progress on the Strip

The Las Vegas Strip. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Change is often good in our world and that includes on our Strip. The Hard Rock Hotel is coming and bringing a fresh look to the face of our iconic Strip. There are high hopes that change will happen for the dolphins there as well.

There are marine mammal biologists and environmental groups standing ready to help free the dolphins to the ocean, where they have long deserved to be. The sea is to dolphins much as the air is to birds. In the ocean, they swim for miles with their pod and dive deep to catch live fish instead of the dead ones they are fed daily. They deserve to feel the current of the tides, taste it and hear the sounds that are home to them.

I am counting on the Hard Rock decision-makers to do the right thing for many reasons and let the dolphins go home. They have earned that and deserve that.