Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

In his Tuesday letter to the Review-Journal, Ron Moers writes, “Vote for the person who will make our country great yet again.” The only problem with his position is that that person will not be on the ballot this year unless something unforeseen occurs.

There are approximately 350 million people in the United States, and the only choice we have for president is between the two current nominees. So sad.